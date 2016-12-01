Mexico cenbank unanimously backed hike after Trump win

MEXICO CITY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Mexican policymakers were unanimous in deciding to hike interest rates after the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president hammered the peso due to concerns he could curb trade with Latin America's second-largest economy, minutes showed on Thursday.

Policymakers voted 5 to 0 to raise the bank's key rate by 50 basis points to 5.25 percent, its highest since 2009, in their Nov. 17 announcement, the minutes showed. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Gabriel Stargardter)