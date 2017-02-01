FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Analysts raise inflation forecast for Mexico, lower growth outlook
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 3:32 PM / 8 months ago

TABLE-Analysts raise inflation forecast for Mexico, lower growth outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Analysts raised their
expectations for inflation and lowered growth estimates for
Mexico this year, a Mexican central bank survey showed on
Wednesday.
    The central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent with
a one percentage point tolerance zone each side, raised its main
interest rate five times last year to prop up the weak peso.
                            Jan 2017    Dec 2016
 Inflation, end year pct                
 2017                       5.24        4.13
 2018                       3.80        3.60
 Core inflation, end year               
 2017                       4.21        3.86
 2018                       3.53        3.50
 Economic growth, annual                
 2017                       1.60        1.70
 2018                       2.20        2.21
 Interbank lending rate                 
 2017                       7.00        6.50
 2018                       7.25        6.75
 Peso-dollar rate, end yr               
 2017                       21.63       20.92
 2018                       21.55       20.55
 The survey of 34 analysts was taken between Jan 21 and Jan 27.
The values shown are medians.    

 (Reporting by Christine Murray)

