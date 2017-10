MEXICO CITY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank backed away from a threat to hike interest rates soon as inflation has come off a 2-1/2 year peak and left the benchmark rate at 4.5 percent.

In a statement accompanying the decision on Friday, the Banco de Mexico said inflation risks had eased even as short term growth risks increased.

The Banco de Mexico has not changed rates since mid-2009, a level reached in the middle of a deep recession and most analysts had expected no change.