UPDATE 1-Mexico cenbank chief-no need to hike if inflation cools

MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - There will be no need to raise interest rates in Mexico to contain a spike in inflation if rising prices cool as policy-makers expect, Mexico’s central bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday.

Carstens told a conference the rise to an almost 2-1/2-year high of 4.57 percent in August was due to temporary factors and that there are no signs of generalized price pressures.

The bank last week signaled it could raise rates if inflationary pressures continued to worsen. The inflation spike has been driven by higher food prices.

“This (hike) is conditioned on seeing transitory increases in relative prices begin to generate a much more generalized inflationary phenomenon,” Carstens said.

“Obviously, if this phenomenon reverses itself, as we expect, then there will be no reason to carry out this adjustment in monetary policy,” Carstens said.

Carstens has been insisting that the jump in inflation is temporary since the annual rate rose above the central bank’s 4 percent target in June. Carstens noted expectations for inflation in 2013 remained stable at 3.6 percent.

The change in tone last week by the central bank prompted some investors to price in a rate hike, but not until 2014. After sinking into a deep recession in 2008, Mexico has held its benchmark rate at 4.5 percent since mid-2009.

Growth in Latin America’s second-biggest economy has held up this year, running at 4.1 percent in the second quarter and stronger than its larger rival Brazil, where a slowdown has prompted policymakers to cut interest rates to record lows.

A recovery in the Mexican peso to an over four-month high should also help contain price pressure, Carstens said. A weaker peso can add to inflation by driving up import prices.