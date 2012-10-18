FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU economic deceleration could hurt Mexico-cenbank's Sanchez
#Market News
October 18, 2012 / 5:17 PM / 5 years ago

EU economic deceleration could hurt Mexico-cenbank's Sanchez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A further decline in Europe’s economic growth could have an impact on Mexico, central bank board member Manuel Sanchez said on Thursday.

According to the text of a speech delivered to a central bank conference in Poland, Sanchez also said some Mexican banks could face fallout from events affecting their European parents, although the sector in general was well-capitalized with strong balance sheets.

“Further deceleration of EU growth could hurt Mexicos economic prospects, indirectly if the U.S. economy slows as a result, but also directly through less dynamic exports of goods and services to Europe, especially in vehicle shipments which are the most important export item, and lower European investment, likely in manufacturing and financial services, which have been the leading recipient sectors,” he said.

