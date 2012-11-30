FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finmin sees Mexican economy growing 4 pct in 2012-congressman
November 30, 2012 / 5:15 AM / 5 years ago

Finmin sees Mexican economy growing 4 pct in 2012-congressman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy will grow by 4 percent in 2012, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade was quoted as saying by a conservative congressman who attended a meeting with the official on Thursday, El Universal daily reported.

Jose Trejo Reyes, from the ruling National Action Party (PAN) and head of the finance commission at the lower house of congress, said that during a gathering with lawmakers Meade forecast some 920,000 jobs will be created in Mexico this year.

But Meade warned that a potential recession in the United States, Mexico’s main trade partner, and debt problems in the eurozone could dent the country’s economy down the road, Trejo said, according to the paper.

Mexico’s economic growth slowed in the third quarter to its lowest rate in 1-1/2 years, signaling that domestic demand was weakening towards the end of the year.

Despite a slowdown in Latin America’s No. 2 economy, if Mexico hits an annual growth rate of 4 percent in 2012, it would be more than double the expectation for regional rival Brazil.

