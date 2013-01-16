FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Carstens says inflation expectations stable
January 16, 2013

Mexico's Carstens says inflation expectations stable

MEXICO CITY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Inflation expectations in Mexico remain stable and policymakers must push ahead with structural reforms to support growth, Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday.

According to a presentation prepared for delivery to conservative lawmakers, Carstens also said stable market interest rates and a rise in foreign investment in government bonds showed that investors’ view of Mexico had improved.

“A stable macroeconomic environment is an important platform to promote growth. But it is necessary to keep strengthening internal drivers of growth and improve productivity,” he said.

