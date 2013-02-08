FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Sanchez says inflation battle not won yet
February 8, 2013

Mexico's Sanchez says inflation battle not won yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank must remain vigilant on inflation despite a recent easing in the headline rate to its lowest in more than a year, central bank board member Manuel Sanchez said on Friday.

Sanchez said the recent decline to 3.25 percent in January largely reflected one-off factors and inflation expectations had not clearly improved.

“The short period of improvement in inflation, the extraordinary factors which explain it and the lack of a prolonged tendency towards the permanent objective mean that monetary policy must remain vigilant,” he said in a presentation prepared for delivery in Monterrey.

