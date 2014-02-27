FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico won't hike taxes through 2018, barring shocks - Fin Min
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2014 / 6:35 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico won't hike taxes through 2018, barring shocks - Fin Min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government will not implement new taxes or increase existing levies during the rest of its term ending in 2018, barring substantial macroeconomic shocks, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Thursday.

The government overhauled Mexico’s tax system last year as part of a wider economic reform drive, and Videgaray said the government wanted to give reassure investors that the rules of the game will not change.

The government “will only propose modifications (to taxes) in response to substantial and extraordinary economic events that make tax adjustments inevitable”, Videgaray said. “If there are no such events, the federal government will not propose adjustments to the tax framework.”

Videgaray reiterated the government was also committed to deficit reduction, as stated in the budget.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.