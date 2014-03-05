FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence rises off nearly four-year low
March 5, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence rises off nearly four-year low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's seasonally
adjusted consumer confidence index rose in February for the
first time in six months, rebounding from a nearly four-year
low, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.
    Confidence fell in the previous five monthly readings, as
new taxes and a steep drop in the peso currency due to a global
rout in emerging market assets weighed on Mexicans' outlook.
    The unadjusted index held steady at the same reading as in
January, which was the lowest level since April 2010.

 Mexico consumer confidence   Feb 2014    Jan 2014    Feb 2013
 Index, seasonally adjusted   86.0        83.5        96.9
 Pct change vs prior month    3.03        -6.36       -1.86
 Personal outlook current,    0.77        -2.62       -4.14
 pct change                                           
 Personal outlook year        3.33        -4.06       -2.61
 ahead, pct change                                    
 National outlook current,    3.85        -6.56       -4.86
 pct change                                           
 National outlook year        -0.65       -2.09       -5.75
 ahead, pct change                                    
 Big ticket purchase, pct     -1.91       -13.90      2.12
 change                                               
 Index, unadjusted            84.5        84.5        95.5

