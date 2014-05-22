FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico central bank sees 0.6 pct growth in Q1 2014-Sanchez
May 22, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico central bank sees 0.6 pct growth in Q1 2014-Sanchez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTERREY, May 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank estimates Latin America’s no. 2 economy grew 0.6 percent in the first quarter compared with the prior three months, deputy governor Manuel Sanchez said on Thursday.

“We believe that in the first quarter the economy grew at 0.6 percent probably, when adjusted for seasonal swings with respect to the prior quarter,” Sanchez said at an event in Monterrey.

The bank lowered its growth estimate for the year to 2.3 to 3.3 percent from 3 to 4 percent on Wednesday.

Mexico’s statistics office will release growth figures for the first quarter on Friday. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)

