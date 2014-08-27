FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Mexico factory exports rise at fastest pace in 5 months
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Mexico factory exports rise at fastest pace in 5 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds import data)

MEXICO CITY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Mexican factory exports rebounded in July, rising at their fastest pace in five months and raising hopes for a strengthening economic recovery in Latin America’s No. 2 economy.

Factory exports picked up 3.81 percent in July from June, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday, after contracting by a revised 1.3 percent the prior month and marking their biggest drop since December.

Most of Mexico’s exports are manufactured goods, and nearly 80 percent of the country’s total exports are sent to the United States.

But non-oil consumer imports fell by 1.34 percent, their biggest drop since November, signaling flagging domestic demand.

Mexican economic growth was stronger than expected in the second quarter as industrial activity and domestic demand perked up, signaling a recovery is gathering pace.

Mexico posted a $400 million trade surplus in July when adjusted for seasonal swings, the data also showed. In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade deficit of $980 million. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.