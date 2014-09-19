FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico 2nd-qtr private spending growth at over 1-yr high
September 19, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico 2nd-qtr private spending growth at over 1-yr high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds context, table)
    MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Mexican private spending
rose at its fastest quarterly pace in more than a year in the
second quarter as Latin America's No. 2 economy picked up speed
after a weak start to the year.
    Mexico's economy is seen growing around 2.5 percent this
year from a 1.4 percent rate in 2013, according to surveys of
economists by the central bank and Banamex, a major private
bank.
    Quarter-on-quarter, private spending grew at its strongest
pace since the first quarter of 2013.      
 Pct change            Q2 2014     Q1 2014     Q2 2013
 Private spending q/q  1.4         0.4         -0.5
 Private spending y/y  1.2         1.5         4.0
 Aggregate demand q/q  1.4         0.9         -0.4
 Aggregate demand y/y  1.9         2.5         2.3
 

 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon)

