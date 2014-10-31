FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico's 9-mth fiscal deficit widens to 412.08 bln pesos
#Market News
October 31, 2014 / 4:54 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's 9-mth fiscal deficit widens to 412.08 bln pesos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on revenue, spending)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mexico’s public sector fiscal deficit rose to 412.08 billion pesos ($30.7 billion) during the first nine months of the year, more than double the deficit for the same period last year, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The country’s accumulated fiscal deficit during the same nine months in 2013 totaled 188.42 billion pesos.

The increased deficit spending was aimed at stimulating the economy and providing services to the country’s most vulnerable citizens, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Federal government revenue totaled 2.86 trillion pesos during the January to September period, while spending totaled 3.28 trillion pesos.

The fiscal deficit for September was 58.6 billion pesos. (1 US dollar = 13.4325 Mexican peso) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

