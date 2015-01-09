FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Mexico's industrial production grows at slowest pace in 2 months
January 9, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Mexico's industrial production grows at slowest pace in 2 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds consumer confidence data)

MEXICO CITY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial production rose in November at its slowest pace in two months, as a dip in mining and utilities dragged on an expansion in the construction and manufacturing sectors.

Industrial activity rose 0.23 percent in November compared with October, Mexico’s national statistics agency said on Friday, below an upwardly revised 0.51 percent expansion in October.

Factory output, a component of industrial output, rose 0.71 percent in November from the prior month. Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports, which are mostly factory goods, to the United States.

The component measuring construction rose 0.78 percent, its fastest expansion since June.

But the utilities sector contracted by 1.1 percent, its biggest drop since March 2013, while mining also shrank in November on a monthly basis.

Industrial output rose 1.8 percent in November from a year earlier, compared with October’s upwardly revised 2.5 percent annual growth rate.

Analysts polled by the central bank expect growth to pick up to about 3.5 percent this year, off of an estimated 2.19 percent expansion in 2014.

A separate report on Friday showed consumer confidence when adjusted for seasonal swings fell by 2.07 percent to reach 93.0 in December, its biggest drop since July, as shopper optimism over the future of the economy fell sharply.

In unadjusted terms, consumer confidence rose 4.3 percent last month to 93.6, its highest level since September 2013. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Paul Simao)

