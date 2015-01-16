FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexican jobless rate falls in Dec to over six-year low
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexican jobless rate falls in Dec to over six-year low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds historical comparison)
    MEXICO CITY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Mexico's jobless rate fell
in December to a more than six-year low, raising hopes for
stronger consumer spending in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
    Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 
was 4.38 percent in December, the national statistics agency
said on Friday, its lowest since October 2008.  
    Analysts polled by the central bank see economic growth
picking up to about 3.5 percent this year after reaching an
estimated 2.19 percent last year.
     
     
  
             December    November    December
             2014        2014        2013
 Jobless     4.38        4.56        4.92
 rate (s/a)                          
 Jobless     3.76        4.53        4.27
 rate                                
 
   s/a = seasonally adjusted 

 (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Jean Arce; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.