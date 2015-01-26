FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico retail sales up in November on year but misses expectations
January 26, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico retail sales up in November on year but misses expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds table, forecast)
    MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose in
November over the prior month but annual growth was less than
expected amid a sluggish recovery in Latin America's No. 2
economy. 
    Retails sales rose 0.8 percent in November
compared to October, the national statistics agency said on
Monday, after dipping in the previous two months.
    In annual terms, sales rose 1.2 percent compared to November
2013, compared to forecasts of 3.8 percent in a
Reuters poll. 
 
    
 Retail      Nov 2014   Oct 2014   Nov 2013
 sales (pct                        
 change)                           
 month/mont  0.8        -0.1       3.8
 h                                 
 year/year   1.2        5.6        1.9
 
 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

