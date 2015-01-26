UPDATE 1-Mexico retail sales up in November on year but misses expectations

(Adds table, forecast) MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose in November over the prior month but annual growth was less than expected amid a sluggish recovery in Latin America's No. 2 economy. Retails sales rose 0.8 percent in November compared to October, the national statistics agency said on Monday, after dipping in the previous two months. In annual terms, sales rose 1.2 percent compared to November 2013, compared to forecasts of 3.8 percent in a Reuters poll. Retail Nov 2014 Oct 2014 Nov 2013 sales (pct change) month/mont 0.8 -0.1 3.8 h year/year 1.2 5.6 1.9 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Bernadette Baum)