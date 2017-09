MEXICO CITY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Interest rate moves are not needed right now, Mexican Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday evening, hours after policymakers announced they would hold borrowing costs at a record low of 3 percent.

“It is really not necessary to adjust interest rates at the moment,” Carstens said, speaking at an event in Los Cabos, Mexico, according to a transcript released by lawmakers.