Mexico consumer confidence eases to 3-month low in Jan
February 6, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico consumer confidence eases to 3-month low in Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's consumer confidence
index fell to a 3 month low in January, as consumers optimism
about their ability to buy big ticket items dropped sharply. 
    Consumer confidence when adjusted for seasonal swings
 fell to 91.8 last month from a downwardly revised
92.7 in December, data from the national statistics institute
showed on Friday, its lowest level since October.
    The confidence index has recovered from a sharp drop after
new taxes were introduced in January last year.
    When not adjusted for seasonal swings, the
index reached 91.1 last month.
 
 Mexico consumer confidence   Jan 2015    Dec 2014    Jan 2014
 Index, seasonally adjusted   91.8        92.7        84.7
 Pct change vs prior month    -1.01       -1.91       -4.94
 Personal outlook current     -0.95       0.33        -2.83
 Personal outlook year ahead  -0.89       0.14        -3.70
 National outlook current     -1.32       -0.89       -4.66
 National outlook year ahead  2.78        -2.31       -3.8
 Big ticket purchase          -6.01       0.97        -11.13
 Index, unadjusted            91.1        93.6        84.5
 
 (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)

