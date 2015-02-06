Mexico consumer confidence eases to 3-month low in Jan

MEXICO CITY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's consumer confidence index fell to a 3 month low in January, as consumers optimism about their ability to buy big ticket items dropped sharply. Consumer confidence when adjusted for seasonal swings fell to 91.8 last month from a downwardly revised 92.7 in December, data from the national statistics institute showed on Friday, its lowest level since October. The confidence index has recovered from a sharp drop after new taxes were introduced in January last year. When not adjusted for seasonal swings, the index reached 91.1 last month. Mexico consumer confidence Jan 2015 Dec 2014 Jan 2014 Index, seasonally adjusted 91.8 92.7 84.7 Pct change vs prior month -1.01 -1.91 -4.94 Personal outlook current -0.95 0.33 -2.83 Personal outlook year ahead -0.89 0.14 -3.70 National outlook current -1.32 -0.89 -4.66 National outlook year ahead 2.78 -2.31 -3.8 Big ticket purchase -6.01 0.97 -11.13 Index, unadjusted 91.1 93.6 84.5 (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)