Mexico cenbank to revise 2015 growth forecast-Carstens
February 12, 2015 / 11:36 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico cenbank to revise 2015 growth forecast-Carstens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Growth in Latin America’s No. 2 economy is gaining steam, and will be only marginally hit by recently announced budget cuts, Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday, adding the bank will revise its growth forecast next week.

Last month, Mexico’s government cut its 2015 budget by nearly 3 percent after a drop in global oil prices hurt public finances. The government uses oil revenues to fund about a third of its budget.

Carstens gave no hint as to which way the bank would revise its forecast for between 3 and 4 percent growth in 2015.

Mexico’s economy is expected to have grown just above 2 percent last year and is seen growing around 3.3 percent this year, according to a recent Banamex poll of analysts. (Reporting By Michael O‘Boyle)

