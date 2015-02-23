FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico December retail sales fall 0.8 pct in December
February 23, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico December retail sales fall 0.8 pct in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background on economy)

MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales slipped in December, pointing to flagging consumer driven growth in Latin America’s No.2 economy.

Retails sales fell 0.8 percent in December compared to November, the national statistics agency said on Monday.

In annual terms, sales rose 2.4 percent compared to December 2013.

A tax hike last year crimped domestic demand, but economic growth notched 2.1 percent in 2014, data last week showed. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)

