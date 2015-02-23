UPDATE 1-Mexico December retail sales fall 0.8 pct in December

(Adds background on economy)

MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales slipped in December, pointing to flagging consumer driven growth in Latin America’s No.2 economy.

Retails sales fell 0.8 percent in December compared to November, the national statistics agency said on Monday.

In annual terms, sales rose 2.4 percent compared to December 2013.

A tax hike last year crimped domestic demand, but economic growth notched 2.1 percent in 2014, data last week showed. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)