Mexico cenbank's extraordinary income to be spent on infrastructure-finance ministry

MEXICO CITY, April 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry said on Tuesday that it will use a financial gain on the central bank’s balance sheet from 2014 to fund infrastructure spending in 2016, compensating for a hit to public finances from a sharp drop in oil prices.

The central bank gave the finance ministry nearly 31.5 billion Mexican pesos ($2.06 billion), the finance ministry said in a statement, from a gain made on the bank’s dollar reserves due to the Mexican peso’s sharp depreciation last year. ($1 = 15.2732 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)