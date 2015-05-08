FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence plunges in April by most in 9 months
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence plunges in April by most in 9 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)
    MEXICO CITY, May 8 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer confidence
fell in April by the most in nine months, pointing to weakening
consumer demand in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
    Consumer confidence, when adjusted for seasonal swings
, fell 2.1 percent last month to 90.8 from 92.8 in
March, marking its biggest drop since July 2014, data from the
national statistics institute showed on Friday.
    Weak domestic demand has held back the wider economy, which
is seen growing just under 3 percent this year after expanding
at a 2.1 percent pace last year.
    
    
                               April 2015    March 2015      April 2014
 Index level, s/a (base 2003)  90.8          92.8            90.0
 Pct change, s/a               -2.1          0.0             1.3
 Perception of Current         -1.4          1.7             1.3
 Personal Economic Situation                                 
 - pct chng                                                  
 Perception of Future          -0.7          -1.3            0.3
 Personal Economic Situation                                 
 (1 yr) - pct chng                                           
 Perception of Country's       -2.6          2.5             2.7
 Current Economic Situation -                                
 pct chng                                                    
 Perception of Country's       -0.8          -0.1            -2.5
 Future Economic Situation (1                                
 yr) - pct chng                                              
 Current Ability to Buy Big    -3.3          1.6             4.2
 Ticket items - pct chnge                                    
 Index level, original         91.3          93.1            90.3
    s/a = seasonally adjusted
    For a link to the statistics agency's full indicator
coverage: 



 (Reporting By Alexandra Alper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.