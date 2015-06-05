FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence rebounds in May from 7-month low
#Market News
June 5, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence rebounds in May from 7-month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds data, table, background)
    MEXICO CITY, June 5 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer confidence
rose in May from a seven-month low, pointing to strengthening
consumer demand in Latin America's second economy. 
    Consumer confidence, when adjusted for seasonal swings
, climbed 0.5 percent to 91.5 from an upwardly
revised 91.1 in April, data from the national statistics
institute showed on Friday.
    Weak domestic demand has held back the wider economy, which
is seen growing around 2.66 percent this year after expanding at
a 2.1 percent pace last year.
 
    
                               May 2015      April 2015      May 2014
 Index level, s/a (base 2003)  91.5          91.1            90.5
 Pct change, s/a               0.5           -2.0            0.4
 Perception of Current         0.4           -1.4            1.4
 Personal Economic Situation                                 
 - pct chng                                                  
 Perception of Future          0.7           -0.7            0.4
 Personal Economic Situation                                 
 (1 yr) - pct chng                                           
 Perception of Country's       1.0           -2.6            0.5
 Current Economic Situation -                                
 pct chng                                                    
 Perception of Country's       -0.1          -0.8            1.7
 Future Economic Situation (1                                
 yr) - pct chng                                              
 Current Ability to Buy Big    1.3           -3.7            -0.3
 Ticket items - pct chnge                                    
 Index level, original         92.0          91.3            90.7
    s/a = seasonally adjusted

 (Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by W Simon)


