UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence rebounds in May from 7-month low

(Adds data, table, background) MEXICO CITY, June 5 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer confidence rose in May from a seven-month low, pointing to strengthening consumer demand in Latin America's second economy. Consumer confidence, when adjusted for seasonal swings , climbed 0.5 percent to 91.5 from an upwardly revised 91.1 in April, data from the national statistics institute showed on Friday. Weak domestic demand has held back the wider economy, which is seen growing around 2.66 percent this year after expanding at a 2.1 percent pace last year. May 2015 April 2015 May 2014 Index level, s/a (base 2003) 91.5 91.1 90.5 Pct change, s/a 0.5 -2.0 0.4 Perception of Current 0.4 -1.4 1.4 Personal Economic Situation - pct chng Perception of Future 0.7 -0.7 0.4 Personal Economic Situation (1 yr) - pct chng Perception of Country's 1.0 -2.6 0.5 Current Economic Situation - pct chng Perception of Country's -0.1 -0.8 1.7 Future Economic Situation (1 yr) - pct chng Current Ability to Buy Big 1.3 -3.7 -0.3 Ticket items - pct chnge Index level, original 92.0 91.3 90.7 s/a = seasonally adjusted (Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by W Simon)