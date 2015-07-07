FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence hits 7-month high in June
#Market News
July 7, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence hits 7-month high in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with index data)
    MEXICO CITY, July 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's consumer confidence
index rose to a seven-month high in June, pointing to
strengthening consumer demand in Latin America's second economy.
    Consumer confidence, when adjusted for seasonal swings
, climbed 2.0 percent to 93.8 from an upwardly
revised 92.0 in May, data from the national statistics institute
showed on Tuesday.
   
 Mexico consumer confidence   June 2015   May 2015    June 2014
 Index, seasonally adjusted   93.8        92.0        90.2
 Pct change vs prior month    2.0         0.6         -0.8
 
 (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)

