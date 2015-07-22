FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Mexican retail sales rebound in May
July 22, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Mexican retail sales rebound in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds historical comparisons, table)
    MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales
rebounded in May after contracting the prior month, pointing to
an uncertain path for consumer-driven growth in Latin America's
no. 2 economy.
    Mexican retail sales rose 0.2 percent in May
from April, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.
    Sales increased 4.1 percent in May compared to the same
month a year earlier.
    Mexico's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than a
year during the first quarter.
     
    
    
 Retail      May 2015       April 2015      May 2014
 sales (pct                                 
 change)                                    
 month/mont  0.2            -0.3            -0.4
 h                                          
 year/year   4.1            4.6             0.5
 
 (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
