UPDATE 1-Mexico economy slows markedly in May, annual growth at 9 month-low

MEXICO CITY, July 24 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy barely expanded in May compared with April and posted its weakest annual growth in nine months, data from the national statistics institute showed on Friday.

Adjusted for seasonal swings, Mexico’s economy grew by 0.1 percent in May versus the previous month, the institute said. In April, it expanded by 0.6 percent, or one tenth of a percentage point less than was originally reported, it added.

Compared with the same month a year earlier, Latin America’s second biggest economy expanded by 1.5 percent. That compared with a rate of 2.1 percent in April and was the slowest pace of expansion since August of last year, the data showed.

Separate data from the institute showed that the adjusted rate of unemployment held at 4.4 percent in June. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)