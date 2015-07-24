FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico economy slows markedly in May, annual growth at 9 month-low
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2015 / 1:29 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico economy slows markedly in May, annual growth at 9 month-low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with details on pace of expansion, unemployment data)

MEXICO CITY, July 24 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy barely expanded in May compared with April and posted its weakest annual growth in nine months, data from the national statistics institute showed on Friday.

Adjusted for seasonal swings, Mexico’s economy grew by 0.1 percent in May versus the previous month, the institute said. In April, it expanded by 0.6 percent, or one tenth of a percentage point less than was originally reported, it added.

Compared with the same month a year earlier, Latin America’s second biggest economy expanded by 1.5 percent. That compared with a rate of 2.1 percent in April and was the slowest pace of expansion since August of last year, the data showed.

Separate data from the institute showed that the adjusted rate of unemployment held at 4.4 percent in June. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.