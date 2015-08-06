FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Mexico consumer confidence slides by most in 3 months
August 6, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Mexico consumer confidence slides by most in 3 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds table)
    MEXICO CITY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's consumer confidence
index slid in July by the most in three months, pointing to
further headwinds for domestic spending in Latin America's
second largest economy. 
    Consumer confidence, when adjusted for seasonal swings
, fell 1.9 percent to 91.2 from a downwardly revised
92.9 in June, data from the national statistics institute showed
on Thursday. The fall was the biggest since April. 
    The unadjusted index cooled to 92.2 during the month
.
    
 Mexico consumer confidence   July 2015   June 2015   July 2014
 Index, seasonally adjusted   91.2        92.9        89.1
 Pct change vs prior month    -1.9        1.5         -0.5
 Index, unadjusted            92.2        94.7        90.5
 
 (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
