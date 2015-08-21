FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico June retail sales rise at fastest pace since January
August 21, 2015

UPDATE 1-Mexico June retail sales rise at fastest pace since January

    MEXICO CITY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose
1.1 percent in June from May in their fastest pace since
January, the national statistics agency said on Friday in a sign
of stronger consumption in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
    Sales increased 5.4 percent in June from a year earlier.
    Retail sales picked up during the first half of the year,
and consumption may have been boosted in June by spending
related to elections around the country, analysts said.
    The Finance Ministry trimmed its growth outlook for this
year to a range of 2.0 percent to 2.8 percent on Thursday due to
weaker-than-expected exports to the United States and a slump in
oil output.  
    
 
    
 Retail      June 2015   May 2015        June 2014
 sales (pct                              
 change)                                 
 month/mont  1.1         0.2             1.2
 h                                       
 year/year   5.4         4.1             3.8
 
 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

