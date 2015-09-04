UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence falls to 1-year low in August

(Adds background, graphic and table) MEXICO CITY, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer confidence fell to a one-year low in August, dipping for the second month in a row in a sign that domestic demand could flag in Latin America's No. 2 economy. Mexico's consumer confidence, when adjusted for seasonal swings fell 1.2 percent to 89.9 in August, data from the national statistics institute showed on Friday. Mexico consumer confidence Aug 2015 July 2015 Aug 2014 Index, seasonally adjusted 89.9 91.0 89.1 Pct change vs prior month -1.2 -2.0 0.1 Index level, original 90.4 92.2 89.7 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon)