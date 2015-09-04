FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence falls to 1-year low in August
September 4, 2015 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background, graphic and table)
    MEXICO CITY, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer confidence
fell to a one-year low in August, dipping for the second month
in a row in a sign that domestic demand could flag in Latin
America's No. 2 economy.
    Mexico's consumer confidence, when adjusted for seasonal
swings fell 1.2 percent to 89.9 in August, data
from the national statistics institute showed on Friday.
    
 
    
 Mexico consumer confidence  Aug 2015    July 2015   Aug 2014
                                                     
 Index, seasonally adjusted  89.9        91.0        89.1
                                                     
 Pct change vs prior month   -1.2        -2.0        0.1
                                                     
 Index level, original       90.4        92.2        89.7
 

 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon)

