UPDATE 1-Mexico retail sales rise in July for third month running
#Market News
September 23, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico retail sales rise in July for third month running

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background, table of data)
    MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose
in July, expanding for a third month in a row and pointing to a
modest recovery in domestic spending in Latin America's second
largest economy.  
    Sales increased 0.5 percent in July on a
monthly basis after expanding at their fastest pace in 5 months
in June. Compared to a year ago, retail sales grew 5.8 percent
.
    Mexican consumer spending has shown modest gains this year
despite a sharp decline in the peso, which pushed consumer
confidence to a 1-year low last month.  
 
    
 Retail      July 2015      June 2015       July 2014
 sales (pct                                 
 change)                                    
 month/mont  0.5            1.2             0.7
 h                                          
 year/year   5.8            5.4             1.2
 
 (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

