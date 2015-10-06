FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence dips in Sept to over 1-year low
October 6, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence dips in Sept to over 1-year low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds table)
    MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer confidence
dipped to a more than one-year low in September, sliding for the
third month in a row in a sign that domestic demand could flag
in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
    Mexico's consumer confidence index was 89.7 in
September when adjusted for seasonal factors, the national
statistics agency said on Tuesday, down from 89.9 in August. It
was the lowest reading since June 2014.

 Mexico consumer confidence   Sept 2015  Aug 2015   Sept 2014
 Index, seasonally adjusted   89.7       89.8       91.0
 Pct change vs prior month    -0.04      -1.2       2.3
 Index level, original        90.6       90.4       91.8
 
 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

