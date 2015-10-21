FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Mexico retail sales rise in August
#Market News
October 21, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Mexico retail sales rise in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show numbers in table are seasonally adjusted)
    MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose in
August, marking four consecutive months of increases, pointing
to a modest recovery in domestic spending in Latin America's no.
2 economy. 
    Sales increased 1.5 percent in August on a
monthly basis. Compared to a year ago, retail sales grew 6.4
percent. 
    Mexican consumer spending has shown modest gains this year
despite a sharp decline in the peso, which pushed consumer
confidence to a 1-year low in August.
    
 Retail sales,   August 2015     July 2015       August 2014
 seasonally                                      
 adjusted (pct                                   
 change)                                         
 month/month     1.5             0.6             0.2
 year/year       6.3             5.0             5.0
 
 (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)

