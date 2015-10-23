FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexican jobless rate falls to 4.2 percent in September
October 23, 2015

UPDATE 1-Mexican jobless rate falls to 4.2 percent in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's jobless rate fell
last month, raising hopes for a rebound in consumption in Latin
America's No. 2 economy, though unemployment still remained
above levels prior to the global financial crisis.
    Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.2
percent in September, the national statistics agency said on
Friday.
    The unadjusted rate dropped to 4.50, below expectations of
4.65 percent in a Reuters poll.
    The finance ministry expects the economy to grow around 2.4
percent this year. The economy expanded 2.1 percent in 2014.
  
             Sept 15     Aug 15      Sept 14
 Jobless     4.2         4.3         4.8
 rate (s/a)                          
 Jobless     4.50        4.68        5.09
 rate                                
 
   s/a = seasonally adjusted 

    
 (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov Editing by W Simon)

