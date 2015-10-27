UPDATE 1-Mexico factory exports rebound in Sept vs Aug after sharp drop

(Recasts with factory exports, consumer imports)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s factory-made exports rose in September, bouncing back from a steep drop, amid uneven growth during 2015, data showed on Tuesday, while consumer imports fell.

Manufactured exports rose 1 percent in September compared with August when adjusted for seasonal swings, rebounding after falling at the steepest pace in more than 6-1/2 years in August.

They were down 0.7 percent in September when compared to the same month last year.

Mexico exports mostly manufactured goods like cars and televisions and nearly 80 percent are sent to the United States.

The data showed non-oil consumer imports dipped in September by 0.6 percent from August. Rising retail sales helped the economy in the second quarter, offsetting uneven factory production and a drop in oil production.

Overall, for all kinds of products, Mexico posted a $1.205 billion trade deficit in September when adjusted for seasonal swings, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade deficit of $1.42 billion. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon)