Mexico changes terms of daily dollar auctions

MEXICO CITY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Mexico’s currency commission said on Thursday that it was changing the terms of its daily dollar auctions to stabilize the peso, but would continue to auction $400 million through January 29.

The commission said that it will suspend daily dollar auctions without a minimum price starting November 23, but will extend daily auctions with a minimum bid for up to $200 million through January 29.

Supplementary auctions for up $200 million will be triggered if the currency fluctuates more than 1.5 percent versus the previous day’s fix. (Reporting by Simon Gardner and Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)