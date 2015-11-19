FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico changes terms of daily dollar auctions
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico changes terms of daily dollar auctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Mexico’s currency commission said on Thursday that it was changing the terms of its daily dollar auctions to stabilize the peso, but would continue to auction $400 million through January 29.

The commission said that it will suspend daily dollar auctions without a minimum price starting November 23, but will extend daily auctions with a minimum bid for up to $200 million through January 29.

Supplementary auctions for up $200 million will be triggered if the currency fluctuates more than 1.5 percent versus the previous day’s fix. (Reporting by Simon Gardner and Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.