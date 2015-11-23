FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico Sept retail sales fall 1.1 pct from Aug
November 23, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico Sept retail sales fall 1.1 pct from Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comparisons)
    MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales slipped
in September, the national statistics agency said on Monday,
pointing to flagging consumer-driven growth in Latin America's
No. 2 economy. 
    Sales fell 1.1 percent in September on a
monthly basis. Compared with a year ago, retail sales grew 4.9
percent.
    Steady consumer growth helped underpin the economy this
year, which expanded at its fastest pace in two years in the
third quarter, despite a slump in oil output. 
    
    
 Retail      September      August 2015     September 2014
 sales (pct  2015                           
 change)                                    
 month/mont  -1.1           1.5             -0.1
 h                                          
 year/year   4.9            6.4             4.5
  

    
 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

