(Adds table) MEXICO CITY, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Mexico's consumer confidence index rose in November to its highest since June when adjusted for seasonal factors, the national statistics agency said on Friday. The adjusted index was 93.0 during the month, up 1.2 percent from October. Mexico consumer confidence Nov 2015 Oct 2015 Nov 2014 Index, seasonally adjusted 93.0 91.9 93.6 Pct change vs prior month 1.2 1.7 2.6 Index level, original 92.5 91.3 92.9 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)