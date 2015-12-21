UPDATE 1-Mexico October retail sales rise 0.3 pct from September

(Adds annual growth) MEXICO CITY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose 0.3 percent in October after having slipped the previous month, the national statistics agency said on Monday, pointing to improving consumer-driven growth in Latin America's no. 2 economy. Sales increased 4.8 percent in October from a year earlier. Steady consumer growth helped underpin the economy this year, which expanded at its fastest pace in two years in the third quarter, despite a slump in oil output. Retail Oct 2015 Sept 2015 Oct 2014 sales (pct change) month/mont +0.3 -1.2 +0.3 h year/year +4.8 +4.9 5.6 (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by W Simon)