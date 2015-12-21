FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico October retail sales rise 0.3 pct from September
December 21, 2015 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico October retail sales rise 0.3 pct from September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds annual growth)
    MEXICO CITY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales
 rose 0.3 percent in October after having slipped
the previous month, the national statistics agency said on
Monday, pointing to improving consumer-driven growth in Latin
America's no. 2 economy. 
    Sales increased 4.8 percent in October from a
year earlier.
    Steady consumer growth helped underpin the economy this
year, which expanded at its fastest pace in two years in the
third quarter, despite a slump in oil output.
    
 Retail      Oct 2015       Sept 2015       Oct 2014
 sales (pct                                 
 change)                                    
 month/mont  +0.3           -1.2            +0.3
 h                                          
 year/year   +4.8           +4.9            5.6
 
 (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by W Simon)

