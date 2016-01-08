FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence falls 1.1 pct in December
January 8, 2016 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence falls 1.1 pct in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects pct change Dec 2014 in table from -0.7 to -1.0)
    MEXICO CITY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's consumer confidence
index fell in December versus the previous month after reaching
its highest level in a year in November, the national statistics
agency said on Friday.
    Adjusted for seasonal swings, the index slipped to 92.1 in
December, down 1.1 percent from November.
 Mexico consumer confidence  Dec 2015  Nov 2015  Dec 2014
 Index, seasonally adjusted  92.1      93.1      92.8
 Pct change vs prior month   -1.1      1.2       -1.0
 Index level, original       93.0      92.5      93.6
 
 (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
