CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence falls 1.1 pct in December

(Corrects pct change Dec 2014 in table from -0.7 to -1.0) MEXICO CITY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's consumer confidence index fell in December versus the previous month after reaching its highest level in a year in November, the national statistics agency said on Friday. Adjusted for seasonal swings, the index slipped to 92.1 in December, down 1.1 percent from November. Mexico consumer confidence Dec 2015 Nov 2015 Dec 2014 Index, seasonally adjusted 92.1 93.1 92.8 Pct change vs prior month -1.1 1.2 -1.0 Index level, original 93.0 92.5 93.6 (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)