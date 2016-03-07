UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence falls by most in 7 months

(Adds table, historical comparisons) MEXICO CITY, March 7 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer confidence slid in February by the most in seven months, pointing to headwinds for domestic spending in Latin America's second largest economy. When adjusted for seasonal swings, the index fell 1.2 percent last month to 91.6, the national statistics agency said on Monday, marking its biggest dip since July 2015. Despite a deep slump in the peso, domestic spending has underpinned economic growth in Mexico as industry has slid on weaker U.S. demand for Mexican exports and tumbling oil prices. February January 2016 February 2015 2016 Index level, s/a (base 2003) 91.6 92.7 93.1 Pct change, s/a -1.2 0.7 2.3 Index level, original 88.7 92.5 90.3 s/a = seasonally adjusted For a link to the statistics agency's full indicator coverage: here (Reporting By Alexandra Alper Editing by W Simon)