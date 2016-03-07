FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence falls by most in 7 months
March 7, 2016 / 2:23 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence falls by most in 7 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds table, historical comparisons)
    MEXICO CITY, March 7 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer confidence
slid in February by the most in seven months, pointing to
headwinds for domestic spending in Latin America's second
largest economy.
    When adjusted for seasonal swings, the index 
fell 1.2 percent last month to 91.6, the national statistics
agency said on Monday, marking its biggest dip since July 2015.
    Despite a deep slump in the peso, domestic spending has
underpinned economic growth in Mexico as industry has slid on
weaker U.S. demand for Mexican exports and tumbling oil prices.

    
                               February      January 2016    February 2015
                               2016                          
 Index level, s/a (base 2003)  91.6          92.7            93.1
 Pct change, s/a               -1.2          0.7             2.3
 Index level, original         88.7          92.5            90.3
    s/a = seasonally adjusted
    For a link to the statistics agency's full indicator
coverage: here

    
 (Reporting By Alexandra Alper Editing by W Simon)

