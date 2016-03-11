FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial output jumps to 3-yr high on construction
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial output jumps to 3-yr high on construction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with details on components)
    MEXICO CITY, March 11 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output
rose in January by the most in more than three years, bouncing
back from a recent slump on strong construction even as factory
production slipped, data showed on Friday.
    Industrial output rose 1.2 percent from December
in seasonally adjusted terms, the national statistics office
said, in the biggest increase since November 2012 and well above
a 0.15 percent rate projected in a Reuters poll. 
    Output had fallen during the three prior months. 
    Among the components of industrial output, the construction
sector jumped 4.0 percent in its biggest seasonally adjusted
month-on-month increase in 12 years.
    Factory production dipped 0.1 percent compared to December.
Mexico exports mostly factory goods and it sends nearly 80
percent to the United States. Uneven U.S.-demand weighed on
growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy last year.
    Utilities fell by 0.5 percent compared to December while
mining output rose 1.4 percent on metals extraction, all in
seasonally adjusted terms. 
    Oil production slid 0.1 percent. Mexico has been hit by a
decade-long slump in oil production and a plunge in crude prices
has spurred state-run firm Pemex to cut back on investment plans
while also dampening interest in a landmark opening of the
energy sector to private investment.
    Compared with January 2015, industrial output rose 1.1
percent compared to expectations for a 0.2 percent
expansion.

 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.