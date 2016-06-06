FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexican consumer confidence index rises in May
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Mexican consumer confidence index rises in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with adjusted index level)
    MEXICO CITY, June 6 (Reuters) - The Mexican consumer
confidence index rose in May to its highest since February,
national statistics agency INEGI said on Monday, pointing to
steady consumer spending in Latin America's second largest
economy.
    Adjusted for seasonal swings, the index rose to
90.4, INEGI said. Unadjusted, it rose to 90.9 in
May from 88.9 in the previous month.
    Despite a deep slump in the peso, domestic spending has
underpinned economic growth in Mexico even as industrial
activity has slid on weaker U.S. demand for Mexican exports and
tumbling oil prices.
             May 2016    April 2016  May 2015
 Index       90.4        89.6        91.5
 level                               
 s/a(base                            
 2003)                               
 Index       90.9        88.9        92.0
 level                               
 original                            
 
 (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.