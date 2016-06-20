FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Growth in Mexican private spending slows in first quarter
June 20, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Growth in Mexican private spending slows in first quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with table, details)
    MEXICO CITY, June 20 (Reuters) - Growth in Mexican private
spending slowed in the first quarter compared to the previous
three-month period, while aggregate demand picked up, official
data showed on Monday.
    Adjusted for seasonal swings, private spending increased 0.5
percent during the January-March period compared to the prior
quarter, the slowest growth rate since the third quarter of
2014, figures from the national statistics agency showed.
    In the final quarter of last year, private spending rose by
0.9 percent from the previous quarter.
    Consumer spending was 3.3 percent higher in the first
quarter than in the same period a year earlier.
    Aggregate demand increased 0.5 percent from the previous
quarter after growth of 0.1 percent in the last quarter of 2015.
    
 Pct change            Q1 2016     Q4 2015     Q3 2015
 Private spending q/q  0.5         0.9         0.8
 Private spending y/y  3.3         3.5         3.0
 Aggregate demand q/q  0.5         0.1         0.9
 Aggregate demand y/y  2.5         2.3         3.6
 
 (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
