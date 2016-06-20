UPDATE 1-Growth in Mexican private spending slows in first quarter

(Updates with table, details) MEXICO CITY, June 20 (Reuters) - Growth in Mexican private spending slowed in the first quarter compared to the previous three-month period, while aggregate demand picked up, official data showed on Monday. Adjusted for seasonal swings, private spending increased 0.5 percent during the January-March period compared to the prior quarter, the slowest growth rate since the third quarter of 2014, figures from the national statistics agency showed. In the final quarter of last year, private spending rose by 0.9 percent from the previous quarter. Consumer spending was 3.3 percent higher in the first quarter than in the same period a year earlier. Aggregate demand increased 0.5 percent from the previous quarter after growth of 0.1 percent in the last quarter of 2015. Pct change Q1 2016 Q4 2015 Q3 2015 Private spending q/q 0.5 0.9 0.8 Private spending y/y 3.3 3.5 3.0 Aggregate demand q/q 0.5 0.1 0.9 Aggregate demand y/y 2.5 2.3 3.6 (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Andrea Ricci)