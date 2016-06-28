FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Mexico jobless rate rises to 4 pct in May
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Mexico jobless rate rises to 4 pct in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds table, link to graphic)
    MEXICO CITY, June 28 (Reuters) - Mexico's jobless rate
ticked higher in May adding to concerns that consumer demand,
which has offset weak industry in Latin America's No. 2 economy,
could flag.  
    Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0
percent in May, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.
The rate had dipped in April and it was still below a 4.2
percent rate seen in February and March. 
        
             May 2016    April 2016  May 2015
 Jobless     4.0         3.9         4.4
 rate (s/a)                          
 Jobless     4.03        3.80        4.45
 rate                                
 
  
   s/a = seasonally adjusted 

 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
