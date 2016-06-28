TABLE-Mexico jobless rate rises to 4 pct in May

(Adds table, link to graphic) MEXICO CITY, June 28 (Reuters) - Mexico's jobless rate ticked higher in May adding to concerns that consumer demand, which has offset weak industry in Latin America's No. 2 economy, could flag. Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0 percent in May, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday. The rate had dipped in April and it was still below a 4.2 percent rate seen in February and March. May 2016 April 2016 May 2015 Jobless 4.0 3.9 4.4 rate (s/a) Jobless 4.03 3.80 4.45 rate s/a = seasonally adjusted (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)