UPDATE 1-Mexico's s/a consumer confidence picks up in June

a year ago
July 8, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    MEXICO CITY, July 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's consumer confidence
picked up in June compared to last month, data showed on Friday.
    In seasonally adjusted terms, consumer confidence
 rose 0.5 percent to 91.0, the country's national
statistics agency INEGI said.
    Mexico's economy, which has been hit by low oil prices and
wobbly demand from the U.S. for its exports, has been helped by
robust domestic spending.
    
 Mexico consumer confidence    June 2016   May 2016    June 2015
 Index, seasonally adjusted    91.0        90.6        92.6
 Pct change vs prior month     0.5         0.9         1.1
 Index, unadjusted             93.5        90.9        94.7
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
