UPDATE 1-Mexico's s/a consumer confidence picks up in June

(Adds table) MEXICO CITY, July 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's consumer confidence picked up in June compared to last month, data showed on Friday. In seasonally adjusted terms, consumer confidence rose 0.5 percent to 91.0, the country's national statistics agency INEGI said. Mexico's economy, which has been hit by low oil prices and wobbly demand from the U.S. for its exports, has been helped by robust domestic spending. Mexico consumer confidence June 2016 May 2016 June 2015 Index, seasonally adjusted 91.0 90.6 92.6 Pct change vs prior month 0.5 0.9 1.1 Index, unadjusted 93.5 90.9 94.7 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)