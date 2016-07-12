FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Mexico May industrial output rises for first time since Jan
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico May industrial output rises for first time since Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with details on components)
    MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's industrial
production rose in May for the first time in four months, as
utilities, construction and manufacturing picked up. 
    Mexican industrial output rose 0.3 percent in May
from April in seasonally adjusted terms, the national statistics
agency INEGI said on Tuesday.
    Uneven demand for Mexican exports in the United States and
declining oil production have weighed on Latin America's No. 2
economy in recent months. Mexico sends mostly factory-made goods
like TVs and cars to its northern neighbor and top trading
partner.
    Among components of the data, factory output gained 0.3
percent in May, month-on-month, while utilities, which includes
power, gas and water distribution, grew by 1.4 percent, its
fastest pace of growth since July last year. 
    Construction gained 0.2 percent, in a sign that domestic
demand, which has helped offset slack in exports and oil output,
could be strengthening. 
    Industrial production was 0.4 percent higher year-over-year
. 

 (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.