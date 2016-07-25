FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico retail sales rise for fourth time in five months
July 25, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico retail sales rise for fourth time in five months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds table, details on sales)
    MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales
advanced for the fourth time in five months in May as consumer
spending continued to support growth in Latin America's second
biggest economy, data from the national statistics office showed
on Monday.
    Adjusted for seasonal swings, retail sales rose by 1.2
percent from April, the figures showed. Compared to the same
month a year earlier, sales increased by 8.6 percent.
    In the first five months of the year, sales were up by eight
percent from 2015, and are currently on course to post the
biggest increase since Mexico emerged from the financial crisis.
    
 Retail sales (pct change)  May 2016   April 2016   May 2015
 month/month                1.2        -0.7         -0.1
 year/year                  8.6        10.6         4.1
 
    
 (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

