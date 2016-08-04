FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence dips in July to lowest since 2014
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence dips in July to lowest since 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds context, table)
    MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer confidence
fell in July compared to June, dipping to its lowest level in
more than two years, data from the national statistics office
showed on Thursday.
    Adjusted for seasonal swings, the index fell to 89.0 from
90.6 in June. The July reading was the lowest level since
February 2014, the statistics office's figures showed.
    
 Mexico consumer confidence    July 2016   June 2016   July 2015
 Index level, seasonally       89.0        90.6        91.7
 adjusted                                              
 Pct change, s/a               -1.8        0.4         -0.7
 Index, unadjusted             88.9        93.5        92.2
 
 (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.