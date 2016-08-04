UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence dips in July to lowest since 2014

(Adds context, table) MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer confidence fell in July compared to June, dipping to its lowest level in more than two years, data from the national statistics office showed on Thursday. Adjusted for seasonal swings, the index fell to 89.0 from 90.6 in June. The July reading was the lowest level since February 2014, the statistics office's figures showed. Mexico consumer confidence July 2016 June 2016 July 2015 Index level, seasonally 89.0 90.6 91.7 adjusted Pct change, s/a -1.8 0.4 -0.7 Index, unadjusted 88.9 93.5 92.2 (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Bernadette Baum)