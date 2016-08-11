FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial production rises slightly in June
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial production rises slightly in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates throughout with details from the report)
    MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Mexico's industrial
production ticked up for the second month in a row in June,
driven by a jump in utilities and a rise in construction and
manufacturing, data showed on Thursday.
    Mexican industrial output rose 0.1 percent in
June from May in seasonally adjusted terms, the national
statistics agency INEGI said.
    Uneven demand for Mexican manufactured exports in the United
States and declining oil production have weighed on Latin
America's No. 2 economy in recent months. Mexico sends mostly
factory-made goods like TVs and cars to its northern neighbor
and top trading partner.
    Utilities, which includes power, gas and water distribution,
expanded by 1.1 percent in June, month-on-month, marking a third
straight month of gains. Factory output and construction both
gained 0.4 percent in the month. 
    Mining, which includes oil production, was down for the
fifth month in a row, dropping 0.7 percent. 
    Industrial production was 0.6 percent higher year-over-year
. 

 (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Alexandra Alper;
Editing by Will Dunham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.